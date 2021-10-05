OKLAHOMA CITY — Statewide testing scores from Spring 2021 Oklahoma School Testing Program showed significant drops in scores between this year and the 2019-2020 school year, officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Education said Thursday.
Officials, who are urging caution when interpreting the results, said participation rates, enrollment trends and performance data from the spring assessment for each Oklahoma school district won’t be available until next week. But, they said the scores indicate Oklahoma students, like students across the nation, paid a price for the multitude of disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The test scores are the first statewide measure of student performance during the pandemic. Students in Grades 3 through 8 take assessments in math and English language arts (ELA) and students in Grades 5 and 8 take assessments in science. Students in Grade 11 take a state-developed science assessment as well as the ACT or SAT to fulfill high school testing requirements. An individual student’s score is indicative of where they are relative to the end-of-year grade-level expectations.
In 2019— the last time Oklahoma students took spring assessments — 31.9 percent overall were proficient in math, compared to 22.1 percent in 2021. Proficiency in ELA declined from 33.4 percent in 2019 to 24.8 percent in 2021. In 2019, 34.5 percent of students tested proficient in science, compared to 29.7 percent in 2021.
“The effects of the pandemic will be seen and felt for years to come,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister. “There is no quick fix, but we must not and cannot give up. As Oklahomans, we will strengthen our efforts to ensure our kids are learning in a classroom with their peers and their teachers are equipped and supported as well.”
Maria Cammack, deputy superintendent of assessment, accountability, data systems and research for the Oklahoma State Department of Education, said it is important to note there are too many variables to attribute student performance to any single reason.
“More importantly, we are asking schools and districts to engage in a deeper exploration of their data to understand who tested and who did not test while considering local context and variables,” Cammack said. “This can help ensure that student needs be met locally.”
Statewide participation rates for the test are federally required to be 95 percent or above, but a federal waiver for spring 2021 did not require that rate. Oklahoma’s statewide participation rate was 92 percent in math and ELA, and 91 percent in science. Because that falls under 95 percent, state officials said they cannot be confident the students tested are representative of the full population of students, meaning data needs additional analysis.
The OSDE has created several tools to help residents understand test scores:
• A tool kit for families with webinars and slide deck, available Oct. 5 .
• An overview on interpreting school year 2020-2021 state assessment scores .
• Educator-specific guidance addressing key questions.
• Supports for school administrators, including key questions guidance document and webinar recording and slide deck.
State officials said this year’s assessment results will not be used for school report cards, noting spring 2020 assessments, and state and federal report card requirements for 2020 and 2021 were waived because the pandemic.