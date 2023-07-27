Oklahoma state superintendent for public instruction Ryan Walters

Oklahoma State Superintendent for Public Instruction Ryan Walters during a town hall Tuesday afternoon at Trinity Christian Academy, 902 SW A.

 Johannes Becht/Staff

Book bans, gender, private schools — public education has become extremely politicized and polarized, and a town hall meeting Tuesday afternoon in Lawton with State Superintendent for Public Instruction, Ryan Walters was a testament to that.

More than a hundred citizens attended the town hall at Trinity Christian Academy, 902 SW A, grilling and confronting Walters — who promised to “always be upfront” — with his stance on hot political issues, the future of education in Oklahoma, but also with statements he had made regarding the Tulsa Massacre.

