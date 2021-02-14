The filing period for candidates seeking to fill the vacant Caddo County Commissioner District Two office has been amended by Gov. Kevin Stitt.
Caddo County Election Board Secretary Joy Ferrell said the special filing period now is set from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 22-24 at the Caddo County Election Board, located in the Caddo County Courthouse at 110 SW 2nd Street, Anadarko. The change was made due to inclement weather conditions next week. Persons wishing to become candidates may contact the election board for information and copies of the filing packet.
Ferrell said the special primary election will be held April 6, with a special general election set for Sept. 14.
Additional information is available by calling the election board at (405) 247-5001.