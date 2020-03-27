March 31 is the deadline for registered voters to change their party affiliation for the upcoming statewide primary and runoff primary elections, State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax said.
By statute, changing party affiliation is not allowed between April 1 and Aug. 31. All requests to change party affiliation submitted after March 31 will be processed Sept. 1.
Voters may change their party affiliation online using the OK Voter Portal at elections.ok.gov or by completing a new Oklahoma Voter Registration Application and mailing it to their County Election Board. Applications may be downloaded at elections.ok.gov.
Oklahoma has a modified closed primary system. In order to vote in a party’s primary or runoff primary, a resident must be a registered voter of that party. However, the law allows parties to open its primaries and runoff primaries to Independents every two years, by notifying the Secretary of the State Election Board. The Democratic Party is allowing Independent voters to participate in its primaries and runoff primaries in 2020 and 2021. Republican and Libertarian primaries and runoff primaries will remain closed.
Questions may be directed to the Comanche County Election Board, (580), 353-1880; the State Election Board, (405) 521-2391; or info@elections.ok.gov.