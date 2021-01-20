OKLAHOMA CITY — State Sen. Micheal Bergstrom, R-Adair, filed Senate Bill 437 on Monday, which would require each school district to provide remediation courses for high school students who score below the benchmark on specific subject-area portions of the ACT or SAT exam.
“At present, schools have the option to provide remediation in subject areas. The problem is that many schools don’t do this and as a result Oklahoma high school graduates end up attending and paying for remediation classes in college for which they receive zero college credit,” Bergstrom said in a press release. “Students normally take tests like the ACT in their junior year. Some even earlier. If a problem is identified it needs to be dealt with before graduation.”
Under the measure, remediation options may include extended instructional time during the day; a summer academy; tutoring; online coursework; course repetition; or other supplementary services.
“While instructional time has been cut short for many students during the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s imperative that we don’t let any of our children slip behind. Unfortunately, this is a problem that predates the recent pandemic,” Bergstrom said. “We must do all we can to ensure our students are receiving the high-quality education they’re entitled to. That’s why I’ve filed Senate Bill 437. Forcing students to pile up even more college debt for non-college coursework is counterproductive. Oklahoma must work to improve student outcomes and increase student preparedness for college or other higher education options.”
The benchmark scores for the ACT are: English, 18; Mathematics, 22; Reading, 22; Science, 23. The benchmark score for the SAT are: Reading and Writing, 480 and Math, 530.
If passed, the measure would become effective on July 1, 2021.