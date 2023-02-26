OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department has launched its Requests for Proposals process for entities interested in operating restaurants at six Oklahoma state parks, including Quartz Mountain.
In coordination with the Office of Management and Enterprise Services, the department issued an RFP after releasing a Request for Information in January and hosting open houses at each restaurant. During the recent open houses and RFI process, interested parties and members of the community were invited to tour restaurant facilities, ask questions and share ideas for Oklahoma State Parks.
“We have received fantastic interest and participation throughout the Request for Information process,” said Executive Director, Shelley Zumwalt. “I’m confident in our ability to find the right fit for the agency, our parks’ system and Oklahoma.”
The RFP process will be led by the Office of Management and Enterprise Services, with support from the Tourism and Recreation Department. After the close of the RFP, a team of diverse evaluators will assess each proposal. State parks with restaurants also include Beavers Bend, Lake Murray, Robbers Cave, Roman Nose and Sequoyah.
The lodge at Quartz Mountain State Park has been without a restaurant since Spring 2022, when the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department canceled an agreement with Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen due to a pending fraud investigation. State officials have said the investigation into the department’s contract with Swadley’s began in Fall 2021, after a whistleblower approached them about financial irregularities.
Swadley’s denied the allegations and in November, its attorney said an independent audit shows the state owes the group $5.9 million for unpaid invoices, operating losses and change orders.