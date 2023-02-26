OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department has launched its Requests for Proposals process for entities interested in operating restaurants at six Oklahoma state parks, including Quartz Mountain.

In coordination with the Office of Management and Enterprise Services, the department issued an RFP after releasing a Request for Information in January and hosting open houses at each restaurant. During the recent open houses and RFI process, interested parties and members of the community were invited to tour restaurant facilities, ask questions and share ideas for Oklahoma State Parks.

