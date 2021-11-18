DUNCAN — The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is conducting a virtual open house to explain intersection improvements planned for the junction of U.S. 81/Oklahoma 7 in Stephens County.
The open house will present the proposed improvements under consideration by ODOT while providing an opportunity for the public to offer comments and ask questions. The web-based format will be open through Dec. 1 via a link at https://cpyengineering.wixsite.com/us81-sh7-junction . Messages also may be left via telephone at (405) 325-3269.
The existing intersection, located 6 miles north of Duncan and 4 miles south of Marlow, has heavy eastbound truck traffic on Oklahoma 7, with that highway ending on the west side of the intersection and Medcalf Street continuing on its east side (Oklahoma 7 “dead ends” into Medcalf Street). ODOT officials said the intersection has a higher elevation than does Medcalf Street, which can cause sight distance issues for drivers.
Freese and Nichols, ODOT’s consulting engineers, has outlined three options to resolve the issue, with each explained by transportation engineer Brandon Huxford during an audio/visual presentation. Those options, based on traffic, safety, land use considerations, drainage and utility impacts, and cost, are:
• Signalized intersection: Install a traffic signal light, with advanced signage on either side; cost, $600,000. A maintenance agreement would be needed with Marlow and Duncan city governments.
• Displaced eastbound left turn lane: Would require truck traffic from Oklahoma 7 to exit onto U.S. 81 and make U turns to get back to Medcalf Street, where they would turn right; cost, $5.8 million.
• Multilane roundabout: Curved approaches to prompt slowing traffic on U.S. 81 and ease traffic from Oklahoma 7; cost, $4.4 million.
Huxford said options will be evaluated after the public comment period ends Dec. 1, with the public notified of the preferred option in early 2022 before engineers move to the design phase. Construction is expected to begin in Summer 2026, with funding for the project included on ODOT’s Eight Year Construction Work Plan.