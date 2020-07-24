The State Board of Education has amended administrative procedures for the state’s school districts to specifically require that distance learning plans be put into place.
The decision came Thursday during a special meeting where board members also voted 4-3 to make some safety protocols — to include masks and distance learning guidelines — suggestions rather than mandatory.
Lori Murphy, an attorney for the State Department of Education, said the change updates an existing regulation dating to the 1990s, providing for alternative delivery systems for education. Murphy said the change adds updates in technology that have occurred since the original regulation was written to address distance learning. Many school districts put such plans into place in March to allow their students to complete the 2019-2020 school year after state officials closed campuses because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Murphy said one of the key changes is specifying distance learning plans, defined as delivering school in non-traditional ways.
Under the new guideline, local school boards must adopt a policy authorizing a distance learning plan for their students, with a key provision to be equity and connectivity. Murphy said if a school district or charter school implements a distance learning plan that uses virtual instruction (such as internet classes), that district must ensure all students have digital connectivity by providing devices to those who do not, or, alternatively, find another delivery method. That could mean a technique many Oklahoma school districts used in this past spring, delivering paper copies of instructional materials to students.
“The content should be familiar to schools from spring guidance,” Murphy said.
Murphy said the policy does not require school districts to provide virtual instruction. But if they do, those districts must make every effort to ensure every student has access to instructional materials. She said existing policies already allow school districts to provide virtual instruction.