OKLAHOMA CITY — State prisons are scheduled to begin inmate visitation next weekend.
The Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) will open the state’s prisons for visitation with rules in place that will make it “highly structured to accommodate social distancing,” according to Justin Wolf, ODOC communications director.
Visiting sessions will be two hours long and offered multiple days a week. More information will soon be available on visitation schedules, Wolf said.
All visitors must abide by the following rules and any other rules posted inside the visitation room:
•Remain in their vehicle until it is their time to enter.
•Wear a facemask provided by the facility while on facility grounds.
•Complete health-screening questionnaire and have temperature measured prior to entering visitation room.
•Visitors presenting with COVID-19 symptoms will be required to leave facility grounds
•Maintain, at all times, at least 6 feet social distancing.
“Facility personnel will immediately end any session where a visitor is not adhering to these or other posted rules,” Wolf said. “The safety of our inmates and staff is our first priority.”
Each facility will ensure visiting rooms and visitor’s restrooms are cleaned and disinfected before each session. Facilities will provide hand sanitizer stations at visitation checkpoints and inside visitor bathrooms.
Visitors are asked to follow the guidelines strictly:
•Items you are only allowed to bring inside the facility are an identification card, car key, and baby care items (if a young child is present).
•Visitors are not allowed to bring money inside the visitation room.
•No use of vending machines will be allowed at this time.
“The Oklahoma Department of Corrections will cease visitation privileges if the state realizes a significant increase in COVID-19 cases or if the health or safety of staff or inmates is jeopardized,” Wolf said.