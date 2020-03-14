The Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) cancelled all visitation and volunteer access to the state’s 29 prisons Friday evening.
“This decision is necessary to keep staff, inmates and volunteers safe from the spread of COVID-19 inside a facility,” said Matt Elliott, ODOC information officer.
ODOC is taking a number of proactive steps to prevent introduction and spread of COVID-19 inside facilities, closely adhering to guidelines set by the American Correctional Association, Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH), and Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, Elliott said. The agency is utilizing its “Management of Pandemic Influenza” procedure (MSRM-140118-02) as the basis for developing a specific, comprehensive response to COVID-19. Steps include screening all new inmate arrivals for symptoms of COVID-19 and suspending all inmate security movements. Exceptions will be made on a case-by-case basis.
“ODOC understands the importance of inmates connecting with family members,” Elliott said. “The agency is working to expand options to allow such interaction.”
The agency continues to work closely with OSDH and emergency officials as they respond and manage Oklahoma’s response to the COVID-19 virus, Elliott said.
“Numerous other states’ corrections departments are similarly restricting access to prisons in order to keep staff, inmates and volunteers safe from the spread of COVID-19,” Elliott said.
The shutdown will be reassessed weekly by the agency director, according to Elliott.
For the most up-to-date information, the public can call 405-425-2556 to hear a recorded message.
The public can also follow ODOC’s website and social media platforms for updates.