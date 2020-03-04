All Oklahoma prisons spent Tuesday in a systemwide lockdown due to “an abundance of caution,” according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC).
Seven prisons are slated to return to normal today if investigators determined the threats are down.
The prisons were put into lockdown Monday night following a disturbance at one prison, according to Matt Elliott, ODOC information officer.
“This decision was in response to a disturbance involving approximately a half-dozen inmates at Mack Alford Correctional Center in Stringtown,” he said. “No one was seriously injured.”
Prison staff and ODOC Inspector General agents spent the evening interviewing inmates and collecting intelligence. Investigators learned of the potential for additional disturbances at other prisons, according to Elliott.
Facilities expected to be lifted from lockdown this morning are Mabel Bassett Correctional Center (female medium security), Kate Barnard Correctional Center (female minimum security), Eddie Warrior Correctional Center (female minimum security), Bill Johnson Correctional Center (male minimum security), Howard McLeod Correctional Center (male minimum security), Jim E. Hamilton Correctional Center (male minimum security) and John H. Lilley Correctional Center (male minimum security).
Visitation will be reinstated at the above seven facilities when they return to normal operations Wednesday.
This lockdown for all other facilities, including Lawton Correctional Facility, will remain until the threat of additional incidents has subsided.
Lawton police are investigating a Friday night stabbing incident at Lawton Correctional Facility that left two injured with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police were called to a local hospital around 10:15 p.m. to speak with the two injured male inmates. The men were caught up in an unknown incident at the prison, 8607 SE Flower Mound. Both of their injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.
There is no information that the stabbing incident is connected with Monday’s activity.
All state prisons were put on lockdown in September 2019 that lasted into the next month after gang fights hospitalized three dozen inmates and resulted in the death of another inmate.
For the facilities remaining on lockdown, the public should check the department’s social media before planning visitation, Elliott said.