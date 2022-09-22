OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department is waiving parking fees at Oklahoma State Parks on Saturday to celebrate National Public Lands Day.
National Public Lands Day, held annually on the fourth Saturday of September, was established by the National Environmental Education Foundation and shines a spotlight on enjoying public lands. Oklahoma’s 38 state parks make up more than 80,000 acres of public land in the state. The State of Oklahoma owns 25,000 of those acres and leases the remaining 55,000 acres from various government entities.