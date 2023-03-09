OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department has begun reviewing responses from entities interested in operating restaurants at six state parks, including Quartz Mountain State Park north of Altus.
Department officials announced in February they were soliciting Requests for Proposals for restaurant services, and said earlier this week they had received seven responses from entities interested in providing them. A team of evaluators is assessing each proposal to ensure the selected vendor(s) meet the needs of the department and park visitors, officials said in a press release.
“The agency executed a plan to build interest for the restaurants both in our state and beyond our borders, and given the tremendous response I’m confident that our evaluators will find the right fit for Oklahoma,” said Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt. “With this important milestone complete, we’re one step closer to improving the visitor experience in these parks and attracting more visitors to the surrounding communities.”
The parks being considered include Quartz Mountain, Beavers Bend, Lake Murray, Robbers Cave, Roman Nose and Sequoyah. State officials have not said how long the assessment will take or when new operators will be named.
The lodge at Quartz Mountain State Park has been without a restaurant since Spring 2022, when the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department canceled an agreement with Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen due to a pending fraud investigation. Swadley’s denied the allegations and in November, its attorney said an independent audit shows the state owes the group $5.9 million for unpaid invoices, operating losses and change orders.