Quartz Mountain State Lodge

A file photo showing the lodge area at Quartz Mountain State Park, located 20 miles from Altus. The Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department has begun reviewing responses from entities interested in operating restaurants at six state parks, including Quartz Mountain State Park north of Altus.

 File photo

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department has begun reviewing responses from entities interested in operating restaurants at six state parks, including Quartz Mountain State Park north of Altus.

Department officials announced in February they were soliciting Requests for Proposals for restaurant services, and said earlier this week they had received seven responses from entities interested in providing them. A team of evaluators is assessing each proposal to ensure the selected vendor(s) meet the needs of the department and park visitors, officials said in a press release.

