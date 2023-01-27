A mother and grandmother sat outside a Comanche County courtroom Thursday morning as testimony inside offered a jury insights into the 2019 death of 3-month-old Kemry Dior Jenkins.
“They’re talking about the autopsy,” said Riana Jenkins, the mother.
“It’s just too much,” said grandmother Rita Jenkins.
Riana Jenkins testified Tuesday in the trial of Kevin Thomas Williams Jr., 28, of Lawton, for a count of first-degree murder by child abuse. He faces up to life in prison or life without parole if convicted.
Williams is accused of causing the brain hemorrhaging and retinal bleeding that led to the Kemry’s death on March 31, 2019, while in hospice care.
It began on March 9, 2019, when the infant girl was left in Williams’ care and she become unresponsive. Williams claims he’d given Kemry a bottle and propped her up before leaving the room to tend to the other children. Upon his return, he’s told investigators Kemry was choking and he’d patted her to free her airways. Investigators believe he did more than pat her back.
Dr. Lisa Barton testified that she began her autopsy of Kemry on April 1, 2019. With photos of the girl’s exposed brain shown to the jury, she was able to point out the unequal shaping of its two hemispheres, blood spots on the skull cap and blood clots on the brain that showed subdural hemorrhaging.
District Attorney Kyle Cabelka asked Barton if this was typical for a child’s death. She replied it wasn’t.
“This looks different than natural causes,” she said.
As the images showed on a large screen TV for the jury to view, Williams sat at the defense table with his head down.
With her opinion that Kemry died from blunt force trauma, Barton said it was not always black and white. She said there was additional information, including from the girl’s medical and hospice reports that, combined with the physical evidence and her experience that informed her determination Kemry died by another’s hand.
“No, I’m quite certain in my cause and manner in this case,” she said.
In cross-examination with Barton, Dan Good, Williams’ co-counsel with Thomas Adler II, from Atkins, Markoff & Adler Law Firm in Oklahoma City, asked Barton about her thoughts about alternate reasons for Kemry’s death offered by defense expert witnesses. She conceded there is no 100 percent certainty in the manner of death in any case without all information, including seeing it happen. Her job, she said, is to use her training and experience to extrapolate the cause and manner of death from the cumulative information provided.
Barton said the information from Comanche County Memorial Hospital where Kemry was first taken, and St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa where she was transferred, was studied. These reports included Williams’ story of what happened. The findings of Dr. Sarah Passmore, a child abuse consultant at St. Francis, also were considered, she said.
“We know what St. Francis’ narrative is,” Good responded.
Good asked Barton how reliable the information is when there’s an “eyewitness” who supported Williams’ statements to what happened. Kemry’s then nearly 5-year-old sister was home at the time and had told others Williams only patted the infant’s back while she was choking.
Barton again said she relied on what the evidence showed in Kemry’s autopsy.
“I find it very unlikely (Kemry died of another cause and manner),” she said. “I’m confident in my opinion.”
Good noted, and Barton agreed, there were no signs of trauma or abuse externally to Kemry. There was no spinal cord damage noticed either, which can be a sign of shaken baby syndrome. The doctor said it may or may not be present but the damage to the brain could be done.
Good asked Barton about the girl’s heart size and other possible anomalies to her physiology. Barton replied Kemry’s status was “all within normal range.” She said it takes an extraordinary force, more than simply falling, to cause the damage that was done.
“It would be a force large enough to cause breakage of the vessels. … I don’t expect it to be minor,” she said. “Normal children playing and falling is very, very unlikely to cause a lethal injury.
“This is a lethal injury,” she said.
Closing arguments are expected to be made today in Comanche County District Judge Scott D. Meaders’ courtroom.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.