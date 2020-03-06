Bill to establish ‘Veterans Suicide Awareness Week’ passes House
OKLAHOMA CITY — Legislation to bring awareness to the issue of veteran suicide in Oklahoma has unanimously passed the House with a vote of 89 to 0.
House Bill 2891, authored by Rep. Jacob Rosecrants (D-Norman), would establish “Veterans Suicide Awareness Week” in Oklahoma, which would take place the second week of every October. The legislation was prompted by one of Rosecrants’ constituents whose son died by suicide. Damien Eckstein was a US Army veteran of the Iraq War who died Oct. 14, 2013.
“This bill is an effort to bring awareness to this ongoing tragedy,” Rosecrants said. “For many of our veterans, combat doesn’t end when they leave the battlefield. As lawmakers, as Americans, we should be doing anything we can to bring awareness to the problem and then work together to find solutions.”
Bill to update state auditing process for smaller municipalities passes House
OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma House of Representatives approved legislation to modernize the state auditing process for municipalities with populations of 2,500 people or under.
House Bill 3269, authored by Rep. Brad Boles (R-Marlow), raises the municipal revenue amount to trigger a mandatory audit from $25,000 to $50,000. The bill also amends statute to subject municipalities with a population of less than 2,500 to audits biennially rather than annually and will update the municipal agreed upon audit procedures to modern day accounting audit procedures.
Under HB3269, the State Auditor and Inspector would prescribe the compliance requirements for these municipalities.
HB3269 passed the House 95-0. It is authored in the Senate by Sen. Chuck Hall (R-Perry), where it is available for consideration.
Bill to help officers injured in the line of duty passes House
OKLAHOMA CITY — A bill that would protect police officer’s pension benefits when injured in the line of duty from a violent act unanimously passed the House 94 to 0.
The Sergeant Schoolfield Line of Duty Disability Act (House Bill 3330), authored by Rep. David Perryman (D-Chickasha), would change the disability percentage for officers disabled as a result of a violent act while on duty to 100 percent.
Currently, disabled officers who can no longer work in law enforcement are often not eligible for their full pension benefits.
The legislation is named after former Chickasha Police Officer Matthew Schoolfield who was injured while serving a search warrant.
Baker passes bill to add
reading specialists to elementary schools
OKLAHOMA CITY – State Rep. Rhonda Baker (R-Yukon) passed a bill in the House that would require the State Department of Education (SDE) to employ a team of reading specialists to support Oklahoma public elementary schools in implementing the requirements of the Reading Sufficiency Act (RSA).
House Bill 3446 would fund the literary specialists and professional development for teachers through current RSA appropriations. The measure passed the House with a vote of 89-0.
HB 3446 requires the SDE to retain no less than 10% of the funds appropriated for the RSA to employ a team of literary specialists to support districts in implementing the RSA requirements. The measure also requires school districts receiving more than $2,500 in funds appropriated for the RSA to spend no less than 10% of those funds on professional development for teachers teaching pre-K through fifth grade. The professional development shall include training in the science of how students learn to read.
The measure now moves to the State Senate.
— From press releases