OKLAHOMA CITY — Two state legislators have filed legislation to convert the Southwest Oklahoma Juvenile Center (SWOJC) in Manitou into group homes.
State Sen. Chris Kidd, R-Waurika, and Rep. Trey Caldwell, R-Lawton, filed legislation to keep the juvenile center in Manitou operating in some capacity after 2017 legislation slated it for closure. According to the legislation, the 60-bed secure-care facility for boys will be consolidated with the new Next Generation Campus at the Central Oklahoma Juvenile Center in Tecumseh. The new center is scheduled to open in fall 2022.
“Allowing OJA to continue using the Southwest Oklahoma Juvenile Center will help provide much-needed services to a wider group of young Oklahomans in need,” Kidd said in a press release. “The center is also a major employer in Tillman County, and we want to make sure that we protect those jobs by continuing to utilize the facility.”
Kidd and Caldwell’s legislation, SB 742, will repurpose the facility rather than close it. The bill also would allow the Office of Juvenile Affairs to contract with any tribal nation or federal agency or department to place youths in the Manitou facility.
“This legislation would continue to keep options on the table for a repurpose plan for SWOJC,” said Michael McNutt, communications director for the Office of Juvenile Affairs. “If a repurpose plan is identified, the employees would have the option to remain at SWOJC or to relocate to the Next Generation Campus in Tecumseh. New construction on that campus will accommodate having all secure-care treatment for Oklahoma youth at one location.”
Currently, Manitour houses 40 youthful offenders and delinquent male youths between the ages of 14-19 and employees 130 people. Residents of the Manitou center have been adjudicated by the court as a delinquent or youthful offender, are in the custody of the Office of Juvenile Affairs and meet the requirements for placement in a medium secure facility.