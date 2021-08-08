School districts in Oklahoma will not be allowed to require masks when students and staff begin returning to school, despite recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in late July that masks be worn in indoor settings by even those who have been vaccinated.
Gov. Kevin Stitt signed legislation at the end of May banning state agencies from requiring masks to enter their facilities; nor can they require vaccinations against COVID-19. The same requirements are being imposed for schools in the state under a separate bill Stitt signed the same day.
Senate Bill 658, which took effect July 1, includes schools and universities/colleges and its mandates remain in place unless Stitt signs a new state of emergency declaration. Stitt remains opposed to such a declaration, even as some state entities have sought one as COVID-numbers increase again in Oklahoma.
Senate Bill 658 specifies:
No board of education or school district or technology center, board of regents, private post secondary institution may:
1. Require vaccination against the coronavirus disease 2019 as a condition of admittance to or attendance of the school or institution.
2. Require a vaccine passport as a condition of admittance or attendance.
3. Implement a mask mandate for students who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19.
The bill specifies school districts may only implement a mandate to wear masks or any other medical device after after consultation with the local health department that has jurisdiction over that district, when it is under a state of emergency declaration by the governor. Any mandate must be reconsidered at each regularly scheduled board meeting.
A spokeswoman for Stitt said earlier this month that the governor will not issue a mask or vaccine mandate because he feels parents must make those decisions for their children. Stitt refused to impose a statewide mask mandate last year during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying it was a decision best left to communities. The Oklahoma State Board of Education, on a split vote, declined to impose a mask mandate for schools, with opponents saying the decision was one that should be left to individual school boards.