The July 1 stabbing at Lawton Correctional Facility that sent four inmates into medical care is under investigation by the State Office of the Inspector General.
Sgt. Elijah Garcia, Lawton Police information officer, said that his department’s detectives referred the investigation to the chief law enforcement for the Department of Corrections.
“It’s been picked up by them,” he said.
The investigation follows the multiple stabbings around 5 p.m. July 1 at the prison, 8607 SE Flower Mound Road. LPD officers arrived to find four inmates suffering from non-life-threatening but “non-superficial” stab wounds. Three were hospitalized and one was treated at the prison.
According to relatives, one of the inmates suffered 16 wounds and claimed he’d been targeted. Wounds were to the ear, elbow, side, face; no main organs or arteries were harmed. One relative said medical staff said he would be in the medical center for at least 14 days.
Garcia said that all four injured inmates — “even the one who was stabbed 16 times” — are recovering and stabilized.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.