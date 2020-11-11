The Oklahoma House of Representatives and Senate will hold a series of town hall meetings focused on redistricting, including one set for Jan. 11 in Lawton.
The bodies are gearing up for the redistricting process that will begin after data from the 2020 Census process is provided, because House and Senate districts are based on that data. Presenters at each meeting will give an overview of the legislative redistricting process and cover redistricting principles, and residents will have a chance to comment. Additionally, the collaboration means the public at each meeting can share their input on House and Senate redistricting regardless of which chamber is officially hosting and leading the event.
“Collaboration between the House and Senate on these meeting locations and dates ensures we can cover more ground. It also means that regardless of whether it’s a ‘House meeting’ or ‘Senate meeting,’ the public can offer comments about the redistricting of all legislative districts and congressional districts,” said Sen. Lonnie Paxton, R-Tuttle and chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Redistricting. “We are conducting an open and transparent redistricting process in the Senate and these public meetings are a part of the plan to ensure the public’s participation in that process.”
“These meetings are the bread and butter of our public-driven redistricting process in the House. All Oklahomans can and should participate to take ownership of the process determining what their districts look like for the next decade,” said Rep. Ryan Martinez, R-Edmond, chairman of the House Redistricting Committee. “The House and the Senate are prioritizing transparency and participation from all Oklahomans to produce the best districts for the people.”
Redistricting town halls will be livestreamed as facility abilities allow, archived and posted online. Each town hall will follow the pandemic protection protocols of the facility hosting the meeting.
The town hall slated for 7 p.m. Jan. 11 at the Comanche County Farm Bureau, 502 S. 11th, is one of nine redistricting sessions that will be hosted by the Oklahoma House between Dec. 9 and Jan. 13.
The closest session offered by the Senate will be 6 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Grady County Fairgrounds Community Building, 500 E. Choctaw, Chickasha.