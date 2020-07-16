Oklahoma officials said the state is handling its cases of COVID-19, noting the hospitalization rate still is well below its available ICU beds.
The news came Wednesday where Gov. Kevin Stitt also said he tested positive for COVID-19. Stitt received the news mid-day Tuesday and has been in quarantine, isolating himself from his family, as health officials begin tracing those who came in contact with the governor within the last 48 hours.
Stitt acknowledged that some residents are concerned about the rising number of COVID-19 cases, but said Oklahoma numbers still are within manageable levels. He said he has signed 30 executive orders with the goal of flattening the curve of positive cases — not completely eliminating the virus — and that goal has been met, with statistics showing Oklahoma’s active cases are less than the national average. By contrast, states around Oklahoma are above the national average, with some double that average, he said.
Stitt and Oklahoma State Health Commissioner Lance Frye said Oklahoma would need 100,000 positive cases, or 7,200 new cases per day over a 14-day period, before it reached the state’s hospital bed capacity of almost 5,000 ICU beds (based on the number of positive cases that result in hospitalizations). Stitt said that even if the state were to revert to earlier stages of his reopening plan, cases would begin to spike again as businesses opened again and that it is “way, way premature to think about going back.”
He also said the state’s death rate is declining because state officials are protecting the most vulnerable populations. That is reflected in the number of new cases, Frye said, noting that people age 65 and older account for 13.44 percent of new cases, when the number had been more than 20 percent in April.
Frye said the state also is well below initial predictions made in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, when modeling showed Oklahoma would have 30,000 deaths by July 31. Wednesday, that total was 432, Frye said, adding that social distancing, temporarily closing non-essential businesses and enacting the Safer at Home plan helped decrease the state’s deaths and active cases.
But, Frye also conceded the virus still is affecting Oklahomans, saying there had been four new fatalities Tuesday night and 1,000 new positive cases.
Frye said the state has taken other steps, to include an increase in testing — Oklahoma is doing 8,000 to 9,000 tests a day, when that capacity had been 1,500 to 2,000 in April — and providing a supply of (personal protective equipment). The state’s surge plan required hospitals to increase available beds by 40 percent. That has provided almost 5,000 IC beds, with additional beds to be made available through temporary hospitals if needed, Frye said.
“We watch the percentage of positive (cases) to hospitalizations on a daily basis. That percentage has gone down, probably because of the 18-35 age group,” he said, referring the fact that Oklahomans age 18 to 35 now comprise the largest group of new cases.