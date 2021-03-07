OKLAHOMA CITY — With the arrival of a third vaccine in Oklahoma, health officials say they are ready to open up the remainder of phase two in the state’s vaccine plan.
Beginning Monday, phase two will expand to the remaining groups within the phase. These groups include those living or working in congregate locations; public health staff; senior state, county and city government leaders and elected officials, Keith Reed, Deputy Commissioner of the Oklahoma State Department Health, said in a press conference Friday.
“Now that there are three vaccines available, and our overall supply is steadily increasing, we are ready to open up vaccine appointments for the remaining priority groups outlined in phase two of our state’s vaccination plan,” Reed said.
Additionally, Reed said the state was well ahead of President Biden’s plan to provide all kindergarten through 12th grade teachers and staff with the opportunity to receive the vaccine before the end of March.
“We are well ahead of our plan to reach that goal by spring break,” Reed said.
With the additions of the final groups in phase two all groups in phases one and two will be able to get the vaccine, Reed said. He also encouraged those holding off on receiving the vaccine to take the first available appointment.
“We are now reaching a point where we have significant quantities of vaccine available at many access points across the state,” Reed said. “As more vaccine options become available, I urge you to sign up for whichever appointment is first available and convenient for you.”
Staff and residents in congregate locations and worksites include — homeless shelters; public and private, state and municipal prisons/jails, not including those facilities served by the Federal Bureau of Prisons and involved in the federal allocation plan; certain manufacturing facilities with limited social distancing capacity who are critical to the maintenance of the food supply; public transit systems that do not allow for appropriate social distancing.
Inmates and detainees will be served by the facility’s health care staff, Reed said. The state will provide technical support, however.
As of Friday, 1,046,626 total doses of state allocated vaccine have been administered. This includes 674,884 Oklahomans who have received at least one dose and 371,742 who have completed the series.