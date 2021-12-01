OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Department of Health is searching for members to join a statewide coalition to address key issues related to Alzheimer’s disease.
The Oklahoma Healthy Brain Initiative Coalition is a collaborative effort to advance public awareness and action related to Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. Officials said the group’s first task will be to update the 2018-2022 Oklahoma State Plan to address Alzheimer’s disease.
Alzheimer’s disease is an irreversible, progressive brain disorder that slowly destroys memory and thinking skills, and eventually limits the ability to carry out the simplest tasks. It is the sixth leading cause of death in the U.S., and the fifth leading cause of death for those aged 65 and older. Nearly six million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s. Current projections indicate that the number of people with Alzheimer’s will nearly triple in the next 35 years.
More than 1,700 Oklahomans die from Alzheimer’s disease each year.
“Oklahoma is working to build a better infrastructure to assist caregivers or someone living with Alzheimer’s disease,” said Morgan Fitzgerald, Oklahoma Healthy Brain Program Manager. “We have a strong core group of professionals engaged in the coalition now, and are looking to add individuals who have provided care — or are currently providing care — for someone living with Alzheimer’s disease or related dementia, as well as those who have been diagnosed with the disease themselves.”
Anyone interested in joining The Oklahoma Healthy Brain Initiative Coalition should email Morgan Fitzgerald at morgan.fitzgerald@health.ok.gov.