The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation is working with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to investigate the deaths of endangered whooping cranes near Tom Steed Lake in Kiowa County.
Officials said Friday that one whooping crane was discovered by hunters, who notified game wardens with Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation. The whooping crane subsequently died while being transported to a veterinarian clinic. Additional evidence was recovered at the scene. The Wildlife Service’s Wildlife Forensics Laboratory conducted a necropsy and verified the cause of death as a shotgun wound, officials said in a press release.
Further investigation of the original crane’s location uncovered evidence of three additional whooping cranes, bringing the total loss to four, officials said. All of the deaths are being investigated by Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service law enforcement officers.
Under the Endangered Species Act, it is a federal crime to harm, harass or kill a federally-protected species, according to the Fish and Wildlife Service. Whooping cranes, an endangered species, are protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act and the Endangered Species Act.