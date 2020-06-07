State Election Board officials are making it easier for voters to cast absentee ballots in this year’s election cycle, to include the June 30 primary election.
The Oklahoma Legislature provided new options through Senate Bill 210, which anticipated a greater-than-normal number of Oklahomans would vote by absentee ballots because of changes forced by the COVID-19 pandemic. Those changes include new options for certifying ballots, and financial institutions that are providing free notary and ID copying services for such voters.
According to the State Election Board, instructions will be included with absentee ballots and residents are urged to read the information carefully.
While state law has required absentee voters to have their signatures on their ballots notarized or witnessed, this year’s voters have a new option. Rather than limiting requirements to a notarized signature if the affidavit envelope has a yellow stripe or witnessed by two people if the affidavit envelope has a pink stripe, voters may attach a copy of an identification document — such as a driver’s license or military ID card.
As defined by state law, acceptable identification documents include a valid photo identification issued to the voter by the United States, the State of Oklahoma or a federally-recognized Native American nation or tribe; a valid photo identification issued by a branch of the United States Armed Forces because the voter is a member or retired member of that service branch; or a Voter Identification Card issued by the county election board when the voter registers to vote.
Financial institutions are volunteering to provide free services to help voters with copies of those documents. In Comanche County, Liberty National Bank has said four of its locations will provide free ID photocopy services and notary services in their lobbies, and free ID photocopy service through drive-through windows. Those bank locations are:
• 23975 Oklahoma 49, 351-2265, available 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m.-noon Saturday.
• 4005 W. Gore in Lawton, 357-5800, available 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.
• 629 SW C Ave in Lawton, 351-2265, available 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.
• 8232 Oklahoma 17 in Elgin, 351-2265, available 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Financial institutions participating in the process are registered with the State Election Board, which updates its list daily. Information is available through its website at elections.ok.gov.
The state is announcing other adjustments to help voters cast ballots, to include allowing those affected by COVID-19 to qualify as a physically incapacitated voter for absentee voting. The designation applies through all elections held in 2020.
Absentee ballot affidavits for “physically incapacitated” voters and their caregivers are verified by two witnesses; no notarization is required, state election officials said.
Voters who meet one or more of the following criteria may apply for an absentee ballot identifying themselves as a physically incapacitated (they are not required to disclose which criteria makes them eligible):
• The voter has tested positive for COVID-19 and is receiving medical treatment or is in quarantine ordered by a personal physician or by the county health department.
• The voter has been tested for COVID-19 and is either in quarantine or is self-isolating waiting for test results.
• The voter has symptoms of COVID-19, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control, and has been advised by a personal physician or a county health department to quarantine or self-isolate.
• The voter is a member of a group considered at higher risk of severe illness due to age or underlying health conditions and is subject to a “stay at home” or “safer at home” or similar order.
• The voter has received a written recommendation from a personal physician that due to an underlying health condition, he/she should not leave home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The last day to apply for an absentee ballot is 5 p.m. Tuesday before election day, or June 23 for the June 30 primary election. Absentee ballots must be received no later than 7 p.m. on election day.
Information is available locally at the Comanche County Election Board, 353-1880.