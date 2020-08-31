The State Department of Education is continuing to make adjustments to benefit students, as Oklahoma moves into the new school year dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Joy Hofmeister, state superintendent for public instruction, told members of the State Board of Education last week that a new program added by educators will benefit students needing help with math skills.
Imagine Math is now available to school districts at no cost for students in grades five and eight, and more than 2,000 students already have signed up to participate.
"It's just started," Hofmeister said, of an on-line supplemental math platform.
Hofmeister said the live one-on-one online program is available in English and Spanish, aligned to Oklahoma curriculum and targeted toward students in fifth and eighth grades "because these are the bridge years." The idea is to support math students during critical transitions (from elementary to middle school for fifth graders, from middle school to high school for eighth graders).
"The focus is on foundational skills in real world mathematics," Hofmeister said.
School officials said the goal is to provide as much support as possible to school districts and their students, including districts opting for virtual classrooms. It's an option many students have elected to take this semester, either completely or in part.
Carolyn Thompson, chief of governmental affairs with the State Department of Education, said a survey of 536 school districts revealed 69.6 percent offer a virtual option for students, but only 7.5 percent have only a virtual option (that number includes the state's six virtual charter schools and districts like Tulsa and Oklahoma City conducting virtual only classes for the first weeks of school).
In addition, 44 percent of school districts are offering some type of blended format (for Lawton Public Schools, that means that virtual and in-person options include components of the other; for example, virtual students may come to school in person for some activities). While 75.5 percent of districts are offering fully in-person classes, the 24.5 percent of schools who do not include districts like Edmond that has a rotation method (students attend classes on different days).
Thompson cited Lawton Public Schools as an example of districts with different aspects to its virtual education.
While most of the district's 13,000 students are attending in-person, about 5,000 chose Lawton Virtual Academy, and that option features night classes that occur between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m.
"Those (night options) have proven to be especially popular for parents with elementary kids," Thompson said.
Thompson said the popularity of Lawton's virtual components taught by LPS teachers ensures the district has adequate social distancing for in-person students. She said Lawton also is among the 64.6 percent of state districts that require masks for teachers, support staff and many students in most situations.
Department of Education officials said that requirement is important as Oklahoma faces an increase in COVID-19 cases. An Aug. 12 State Department of Health advisory asks all school teachers and other essential school personnel to wear face coverings (LPS already has policy).
To help meet that goal, the Oklahoma Office of Emergency Management is completing a program that provided 1.7 million washable cotton masks to public and private school districts, enough to provide two to every teacher, support staff member and student in the state. In addition, the office distributed 42,000 clear face shields based on the number of high risk positions in a district (such as janitors and special education teachers), and for teachers in pre-kindergarten through grade three. Along with 1.2 million pairs of disposable gloves and 1.2 million disposable gowns, the supplies are enough for the first semester, Hofmeister said.