The Oklahoma State Department of Health confirmed Tuesday it would launch an online registration portal to help Oklahomans determine when they are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and how to schedule an appointment when it is their turn.
The portal will begin functioning Thursday, serving as a point of registration for Oklahomans who choose to receive the vaccine, to determine their eligibility within each priority group and provide contact information to OSDH for updates and notifications when it is their turn to receive the vaccine. Appointment availability will depend on the vaccine supply in each county.
OSDH also is exploring additional options for individuals who are not able to access the internet or a computer, officials said. At this time, the agency recommends consulting with a friend or family member for assistance, or calling the local county health department or 211 hotline.
To provide increased access to vaccine as it becomes available, OSDH is initiating vaccination “PODS” or Points of Dispensing Sites across the state where individuals who are set to begin receiving the vaccine can do so safely in the coming weeks. Individuals can look to the OSDH website for official COVID-19 related information.
“We have always planned to roll out the vaccine in an overlapping manner versus waiting for 100 percent completion of one group before starting another,” said OSDH Deputy Commissioner Keith Reed. “This helps ensure efficient use of resources to maximize available vaccine and vaccinators. Moving into a new priority group does not close the door on the previous groups, it simply adds another opportunity for more vaccinations.”
Up-to-date, detailed information about the vaccine distribution plan and the priority populations included in each phase, is available at oklahoma.gov/COVID19 or by calling 2-1-1. Updates also are available on OSDH’s social media: On Facebook: facebook.com/OklahomaHealth; on Twitter: @HealthyOklahoma and @OKVaccine; on Instagram: @HealthyOklahoma.