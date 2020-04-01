The Oklahoma State Department of Education has received its waiver from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, meaning all students across the state will have access to two free meals a day.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister said the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) applied for the waiver March 11 and March 25 to remove the requirement that school feeding sites be located in high-need areas under the Emergency School Closure provisions of the Seamless Summer Option (SSO) and Summer Food Service Program (SFSP). The federal waiver grants site-eligibility to 31 states, including Oklahoma.
Prior to the waiver, districts could provide free meals only if 50% of students at a school met eligibility for the free and reduced-price lunch program. Lawton Public Schools has been offering “grab and go” breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday to youth under age 18, even those not enrolled in LPS, since last week.
Hofmeister said the waiver is welcome news as districts clamor for ways to get meals to students in the midst of distance learning necessary in the wake of the global pandemic.
“Amid such uncertainty and instability, we should not be asking our families or schools to worry over needless red tape,” she said. “This waiver means that, following a simple application, any district in the state can establish feeding sites for up to two free meals a day for every student who needs one.”
The waiver is in effect until June 30, or until the federally declared public health emergency expires, Hofmeister said.