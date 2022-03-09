Oklahoma’s congressional delegation was quick to respond to Biden’s announcement Tuesday about banning Russian oil imports.
“Amid Vladimir Putin’s ongoing and unprovoked war against the Ukrainian people, the United States and our allies should have no part in feeding the coffers of an unhinged dictator. Indeed, President Joe Biden should do everything in his power to cut off any funding streams to Putin’s war chest,” Oklahoma House District 4 Congressman Tom Cole said in a statement.
“While I am encouraged that the president announced the U.S. will finally stop buying Russian oil and energy products, this key sanction should have happened much sooner – not because of pressure from Congress and public outrage, but because it is the right thing to do.”
Oklahoma House District 3 Congressman Frank Lucas joined Cole in supporting the ban on Russian oil imports.
“I applaud Congress’ and the Biden Administration’s diligent actions, both crippling the Russian economy and ensuring Ukrainians have the humanitarian and military assistance needed to protect their sovereignty — though, we must continue those efforts,” Lucas said. “The world is a safer place when America is providing energy for the world, food for the world, critical minerals for the world and inputs for the world. The Administration must not stifle American production with burdensome regulations or policies that penalize and curtail the supply of domestic energy.”