A Comanche County jury on Wednesday heard a police video interview with a man who admitted to shooting a teen in 2018.
David Keith Winbush, 37, admitted he shot and killed a Lawton High School freshman during an interview with police. That interview was played for a jury in District Judge Emmit Tayloe’s courtroom on Wednesday during Winbush’s first-degree murder trial.
Winbush told investigators in the video it felt like he’d reached a breaking point after a series of incidents involving young people who were causing him problems.
“I don’t understand, am I being punished?” he said. “Every time something goes down, it’s a minor. I don’t understand.”
In the video, Lawton Police Detective Robert Meurant and Detective Aaron Molloy spoke with Winbush about 20 hours after the fatal shooting of Brian Marques Brown Jr., 15. The three discussed events leading up to and after Winbush’s stolen pickup was found and stopped early the morning of Dec. 9, 2018, by his neighbor, Geronimo Martinez Jr.
Winbush told the detectives how his security video captured the theft of his white, 2003 Chevrolet Silverado shortly before midnight Dec. 8, 2018. The security video was shown in court. Two teens were seen walking up to the truck twice. The second time, one of the teens took the spare keys from under the floor mat and the other youth took off walking as the truck pulled out of the driveway.
Winbush’s neighbor, Martinez, followed the stolen truck and blocked it in with his own vehicle. When Winbush, who was riding with his friends Kendall Jirtle and Jessie Burk arrived, Winbush sprang from the SUV and ran up to his pickup, according to testimony. He found Brown, clad in a gray hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants, lying on the ground facing him. In the moment when the teen pushed himself up from the ground in attempt to flee, Winbush admitted he pulled the trigger of his 9mm Smith & Wesson semi-automatic handgun twice, striking the teen each time.
“I made a fearful choice,” he said in the video. “I squeezed two rounds off. I feel horrible … my stomach is churning.”
Then he asked: “Is the boy OK?”
Winbush told investigators when Brown, who was facing him, pushed himself up, one hand went into the right pocket of his hoodie before coming out and together with the left hand. He said he assumed the teen had a weapon; there were several knives and box cutters in his pickup he used for his job.
When asked if he ever saw anything in Brown’s hands, Winbush told investigators he was going to tell the truth.
“No, I didn’t,” he said. “I’m paranoid. I freaked out. … I feel real bad, he’s just a kid. I just assumed he had something in his hand.”
When Brown turned to run, Winbush said he drew his gun from a hip holster and fired the two shots. It happened within a 3- to 6-foot range; he thought he hit his target.
“I’ll never forget, he made some weird noise,” he said. “Like when you’ve been kicked in the gut. … It was the weirdest sound that he made, it was a weird noise. … I feel so horrible.”
Police following Brown’s footsteps in the snow found him lying face down in the snow-covered street near the 1300 block of Southwest Oklahoma. He was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Winbush described the moment of the shooting as another in a series of incidents caused by minors including the abuse of his dog to a history of thefts and the truck theft.
“I just feel like I’m getting (expletive) on,” he told Meurant.
After listening to the 911 call with the detectives during his interview, it was believed up to four gunshots were heard. However, a ballistics expert’s testimony earlier Wednesday confirmed only two bullets had been fired that morning. They were both fired from Winbush’s handgun.
When questioned by Meurant and Molloy, Winbush told them he believed “there was another gun there” and volunteered that Martinez also carried a 9mm handgun. No other weapons were recovered by police, including the knife Winbush said he believed Brown had. He did admit that it would only have been him who shot the teen.
Winbush was adamant the teen he’d shot was the one who stole his pickup. He’d assumed he was the driver who was being held by Martinez that night. He also said he assumed Brown had a weapon.
“You’re making a lot of assumptions,” the detective replied.
Meurant was the prosecution’s final witness.
The defense is expected to present it case when court resumes at 9 a.m. today.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.