An Oklahoma State Board of Medical Licensure and Supervision hearing set for Friday for a Lawton doctor accused of sexually inappropriate conduct has been postponed pending the outcome of his criminal case in Comanche County.
While allowed to remain in practice, he will be under strict guidelines in doing so.
Dr. Bali Reddy Sodam, 57, was scheduled to face over a dozen witnesses during the hearing. On Thursday, the State Board made its decision to postpone further action.
One scheduled witness, Leslie Whites, said she received notification about the board’s decision.
“The board did put a whole bunch of restrictions on his license in the meantime,” she told The Constitution. “He can only see patients via telemedicine under supervision.”
The State Board’s action is in regard to three allegations: one regarding Sodam’s conduct at his office at Comanche Nephrology, 4417 W. Gore, Suite No. 1 as well as two others stemming from claims of sexual harassment and misconduct at Comanche County Memorial Hospital.
Sodam also is facing felony charges of sexual battery and indecent exposure in Comanche County District Court. A preliminary hearing conference scheduled for last Tuesday has been rescheduled for 3 p.m. Dec. 20 in Special District Judge Susan Zwaan’s court, records indicate.
Sodam is accused of exposing himself and sexually abusing a patient during a Jan. 14 examination at his office at Comanche Nephrology, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.
Sodam lost his privileges with Comanche County Memorial Hospital when the third complaint was filed, according to hospital officials. He also is no longer affiliated with Southwestern Medical Center following the February complaint with the State Board of Licensure and Supervision.
Separately, a civil case was filed Tuesday in Comanche County District Court by Gary Richards against Sodam, Comanche Nephrology, Memorial Hospital, Dr. Ricardo Aguilar and several other individuals identified as John and Jane Does as well as John Doe companies, records indicate.
Civil relief of more than $10,000 are sought regarding unspecified medical negligence allegations.
Sodam has been free on $25,000 bail since his initial court appearance July 7 in the Comanche County felony case.