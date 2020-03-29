The Oklahoma State Department of Education is working with school districts across the state to help implement Distance Learning plans that will allow students to finish their 2019-2020 school year without returning to campuses.
That work includes an agreement with the Oklahoma Educational Television Association, which announced that beginning Monday, it will adjust its daytime scheduled to provide curriculum-based programming directed at students over its broadcasting channel OETA World.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister had said early last week that while school buildings on district campuses will remain closed to the public through the end of the school year, each district has until April 6 to develop a Distance Learning Plan for students. Members of the State Board of Education unanimously approved that proposal Wednesday in a special meeting, where they also waived some requirements that would allow districts to continue operating as they quickly develop methods to educate students.
The department pledged to provide a variety of resources and guidance for school districts across the state, which have differing levels of digital connectivity, Hofmeister said. While most assumptions for distance learning are based on digital options, not everyone has that capability, she said.
“We’re work with those providers,” Hofmeister said, adding the state department already has sought federal approval to use some federal funding to support distance learning, a critical issue for some “without” districts “It’s going to look different for a lot of schools, and we have to accept that.”
Brad Clark, general counsel to the State Board of Education, said the board’s action on Wednesday formally amended its March 16 order: rather than returning to classes April 6, schools will remain closed through the end of the school year. But, exceptions were granted to facilities necessary for nutritional services (the “grab and go” meal program), essential core services (payroll, for example) and the staff needed for distance learning.
Clark said the state will provide a Department of Education waiver and assurance for each district, as they prepare for and begin distance learning. The recommended termination date for the school year is a window of May 8-15, but Clark acknowledged some districts will vary from that time.
The order specifies that districts will continue to enroll all new students, according to their policies, and provide education plans to those who are new to the district for the duration of the school year. While awarding of class credit is a function of local school boards, the department of education will encourage districts to use flexibility to students graduating in the Class of 2020 or those who were on track for the March 20 gubernatorial declaration “are not negatively impacted by measures taken by each education agency,” Clark said.
Board members expressed concerns about members of the Class of 2020, those seniors who won’t participate in traditional graduation because buildings are closed. School board member Estela Hernandez said residents are asking about students who have spent four years working toward graduation.
“There are concerns that by closing buildings, we are essentially shutting out their hard work,” she said. “I want to acknowledge them.”
Hofmeister said an emphasis will be placed on seniors, with districts directed to ensure they graduate. But, educators also acknowledge what will be a major life milestone for those students.
“I’m already hearing about creative ways to graduate,” she said, highlighting a proposal by one district to conduct a parade through downtown, with each senior in a car for recognition, and another for a virtual graduation where people around the country could watch their senior graduate, complete with the speech from the valedictorian. “It’s going to be different, and we recognize that. There is just not a way around that.”
Hofmeister, responding to board questions, said administrators at the state department of health are working with the Department of Human Services to develop strategies for students who may have trouble coping without the safety of going to school each day.
“School is a safe place for many of our kids. We have included in the distance learning framework a mental health component,” she said, explaining that will include help with talking about the pandemic and looking for signs of stress.
There also will be advisory groups meeting to discuss issues that will affect students, such as helping seniors transition into higher education or careers, and how state actions will impact Oklahoma Promise, the state’s scholarship program.
Hofmeister said the state department is holding virtual meetings with state superintendent and with school district leaders, who are sharing ideas. She said among the topics discussed was an official end-of-year date (the reason for the March 8-15 window) “so they can shift their work to any kind of summer school support that needs to be in place, if that’s warranted.” She said districts may continue their distance learning plan through summer, if necessary.
Board members also said some work is being done with vendors and others, to provide techniques, materials and equipment to help districts implement distance learning plans. Hofmeister said the state’s virtual charter schools, for example, have supplemental materials that school districts can tie into.
“There are already districts participating in that,” she said, adding school districts were directed to complete surveys outlining what they have and what they need, as well as issues such as identifying hot spots for mobile device connection, to identify gaps.
“It may be a dry run for what will come. We don’t know about Fall,” Hofmeister said, adding gains made now will prepare Oklahoma for the future, as well as provide more access to distance learning to more students.
Among the actions taken by the State Board of Education was amending or waiving policies that will allow school districts to end their official year. Some changes are practical: one waiver gives districts the flexibility to use state textbook funding for purposes that support distance learning, such as buying online software for digital learning; another eliminates annual teacher evaluations.
To protect state funding to school districts, the state department reset the average daily attendance and average daily membership calculation to end March 12, the last day of school before Spring Break started statewide. Hofmeister said that means funding will be calculated as to that date, essentially keeping existing funding levels in place.
Hofmeister also commented on the “grab and go” meal programs that many districts, including Lawton Public Schools, implemented to replace breakfast/lunch meals that students normally receive during a school day. Officials say 61 percent of Oklahoma school children qualify for free and reduced price lunches.
“Many Oklahomans depend on that nutritional meal, breakfast or lunch at the school. When school is closed, they will be in greater need of keeping nutritional support going,” she said.
While Lawton Public Schools has established pickup services at many of its school buildings, other districts are distributing meals along bus routes and allowing for delivery of up to 10 meals at a time or students who need them for a week.
“That will help in some of our remote areas, where they are not able to count on bus transportation or curbside delivery,” Hofmeister said.