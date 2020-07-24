OKLAHOMA CITY The State Board of Education is recommending — but not mandating — that masks be worn in schools in many instances when classes resume in August, a decision criticized by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister.
Board members split 4-3 Thursday on a proposal to make masks and other actions recommendations, rather than the mandates cited in the original COVID-19 Alert System proposal for school districts located in counties where positive cases are dramatically increasing. Four board members rejected the arguments of three others — including Hofmeister — that the board should provide clear guidance as Oklahoma’s school districts move back into session while working around the COVID-19 pandemic. The four said the state should respect the rights of local districts to set their own policies.
At issue was a proposed color-coded alert system, based on a color-coded system the State Department of Health implemented earlier this month to assign colors to counties, depending on their COVID-19 cases. Green, the best rating, means a rate of less than 1.43 cases per 100,000 population; red, the worst, that COVID-19 cases are at dangerous levels. Most Oklahoma counties were at the yellow (caution) level on Thursday (the map will be updated today).
Staff members at the State Department of Education had drafted their alert system along similar lines, linking school districts to the counties in which district administrative offices are set. Different criteria (now recommendations, with Thursday’s decision) would be set for school districts depending on the color of their county. The proposal that drew the most discussion centered on masks, initially recommended at the green stage, but mandated for adults and students in grades four through 12 at yellow before becoming mandatory for everyone in orange and red.
Carolyn Thompson, chief of government affairs for the state department of education, called the guidelines minimums, meaning school districts may impose additional restrictions. Guidelines include details for instructional delivery, health protocols, masks/facial coverings, and extracurricular activities/public gatherings.
While most board members said Thursday they liked the proposals, Brian Bobek said he wanted the guidelines posed as suggestions or strong suggestions, not mandates. That was the motion that drew agreement from fellow board members William Flanagan, Jennifer Monies and Estela Hernandez, but only after lengthy discussion.
The four said making the decision to make mandates into proposals was a matter of keeping what should be local decisions in local hands. Hofmeister and board members Carlisha Williams Bradley and Kurt Bollenbach said it was a matter of safety and leadership expected of state education officials.
Monies, a school board member in her own community, asked how information would be clearly and quickly conveyed to school districts when their status changes. She said she understands why school districts would have two levels designated within orange (the state has only one), but she is concerned how conflicting information would be conveyed so parents and teachers so they know what to expect Monday when their county’s status changed the Friday before.
“How do I communicate to my parents what to do when they come to school on Monday?” she asked.
Hernandez, who agrees with wearing masks on a personal level, said she was distressed that so much of the state board’s discussion centered on masks when there are other considerations.
“This is about whether we allow our democracy to be at work,” Hernandez said, adding decisions should be made from the bottom up not “the top down. “Allow our local districts to make those decisions. Parents are telling us they are making those decisions at the local level now.”
Monies criticized the fact that the State Board of Education was just now making decisions when many school districts have been struggling with decisions all summer.
“A number of districts have their own plans already put into place,” she said, adding potential changes by the state would put those plans into chaos. “I absolutely think we should be putting out guidance, but at the end of the day, they (local boards) are the most close to it.”
Flanagan said the best decisions are made “by persons on the ground.”
“The final decision really needs to be left to the school district and the leadership within the school district,” he said. “And, they have the most current information abut the status and the safety of those particular kids that they are entrusted with their safety.”
Flanagan said county numbers can be affected by limited situations, such as an outbreak in a nursing home or a meat packing plant (both have occurred in the state).
“Your county numbers will go through the roof, but the school may be completely OK,” he said. “When you start getting into these mandates, you take local control away to make adjustments for that.”
Bradley countered that students go back into their communities and that is why it is in the best interest of school districts to drill down with measures that go “above and beyond” to keep students and staff safe, especially when COVID-19 can spread rapidly through a community. She also said it was the duty of the school board to ensure the health and safety of the state’s children, just as it does with actions such as the accreditation process and safety drills.
“We are in the midst of something that is far worse than what we expected. I don’t think these guidelines are enough. It’s about health and safety, our responsibility and allegiance to students across the state,” she said, calling the protocols a necessary framework that will provide uniformity across the state.
Hofmeister, warning that a number of the Oklahoma teachers concerned about returning to school are eligible for retirement, said she believes state officials respect local school boards, but also have obligations to students. She said making suggestions is different than setting mandates, where the goal is to get every school district to the green level. Yellow — where most counties/districts are — indicates school districts need to take action to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
“Red is too late. We can’t wait to act until it is too late,” Hofmeister said, adding educators must ensure at least minimum safety protocols.
Bollenbach said districts are looking to the state board for guidance, and board members have a duty “to provide leadership, to step up and if it requires a mandate, be willing to make that decision.”
“We have an opportunity to change our behavior. We’ve all known our risk since March and we have not changed our behavior,” he said. “The mask requirement is necessary.”
Hofmeister said the board’s decision means all the protocols outlined in the alert system are recommendations.
“There is no safety requirement of schools,” she said.
Flanagan and Hernandez rejected Hofmeister’s argument.
“This body did take a proactive vote to keep the safety of students and staff at the forefront, giving our districts the ability to decide to do what is best for their district,” said Hernandez.