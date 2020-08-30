Two State of Oklahoma departments are cooperating on an action plan that will provide routine COVID-19 testing for Oklahoma’s teachers and school support personnel.
Details are to be provided to educators by late this week.
The proposal were announced earlier this month by Gov. Kevin Stitt in relation to $10 million that the State of Oklahoma had designated to pay for personal protective equipment (PPE) for teachers and students as classes start for the 2020-2021 school year. Along with those materials distributed through regional warehouses, Stitt charged the Oklahoma State Department of Health with creating a plan to test every teacher in Oklahoma for COVID-19 at least once a month.
That plan was outlined Thursday for the Oklahoma State Board of Education (OSDE) as a cooperative venture between the health department and the State Department of Education. Brad Clark, with the OSDE legal staff, said the optional testing plan is directed at teachers and support personnel, as directed by Stitt’s executive order.
Adrienne Rollins, interim director of state health department’s Center for Health Innovation and Effectiveness, said the plan is designed to make it convenient for teachers and support staff, in terms of providing test sites they can easily and quickly reach. She said the health department faced several challenges, including actions to ensure everyone who wants a COVID-19 test may get one.
“One of the pieces we wanted to be mindful of is to ensure the current testing capacity in our state was not going to be impacted by adding additional testing options,” Rollins said, of the estimated 9,000 teachers and support staff members who would need routine testing.
The goal also was to provide better, less invasive testing methods with faster response times.
“We wanted to make sure we were flexible and fluid enough to adapt,” she said, adding that by late next week, the department will be able to provide clear guidelines to educators about where and when they can receive COVID-19 testing.
Rollins said the plan is to be in almost every school district in the state over the next three weeks.
“We’ll have a schedule for the day and locations for additional testing for teachers and staff,” she said, adding the state health department will work with school districts to ensure everyone is notified.
For larger school districts, the plan is to be in their locations two times over the next 30 days. In between visits, teachers and support staff will have the option of going to county health departments. Rollins said demand at those county sites is not as great as it was in the early days of the pandemic, so wait times for appointments should not be lengthy.
The result, she said, is providing testing whenever teachers and staff members need it.
The process will include nasal swabs, although the department also will look at strategies such as the saliva testing that is a less invasive — and more convenient. Rollins said the health department also is looking at a plan to roll out antigen testing at school sites. She said the goal is to train school nurses and other school staff to use collection kits.
“We definitely have a very fluid plan so we can adapt to what the environment is,” she said.
The plan also will include deployment of “rapid response teams” to deal with outbreaks, defined as three or more positive cases in a school. In those instances, additional testing will be provided, Rollins said.
Rollins said the priority for the testing procedures will be sites where in-person teaching is being conducted; schools without that in-person teaching component will be a lesser priority.
“But, we’ll try to do all districts within three weeks,” she said.