OKLAHOMA CITY — Piles of ice broken trees, limbs and other property may offer cover for a new wave of scam artists, according to the State Attorney General.
As if the impact of this week’s winter weather blast across the state hasn’t caused enough hurt for home and landowners, the threat of unscrupulous shysters working an angle against Oklahomans during a hard time has Attorney General Mike Hunter issuing caution. Do your due diligence before selecting contractors to make repairs to property and clean up.
Hunter also wants to remind contractors and individuals the state’s Emergency Price Stabilization Act is still in effect for all 77 counties with the ongoing disaster emergency declaration.
The price gouging statute prohibits an increase of more than 10 percent for the price of goods and services after a declared emergency. Additionally, the act allows the attorney general to pursue charges against individuals or businesses that engage in price gouging.
Attorney General Hunter said natural disasters bring out criminals.
“Criminals see things like ice storms as an opportunity to make money,” he said. “They prey on people’s emotions and frustrations in a sinister pattern of behavior. They will go door-to-door, use high pressure sales tricks, require large amounts of cash up front to make repairs quickly or remove debris, among other tactics.”
“I know it’s hard right now with a lot of people without power or wanting to get repairs made to get back to normal life,” he continued. “But I encourage Oklahomans to remain patient and be cautious when choosing a contractor. If someone does become the victim to contractor fraud, contact my office. We will do what we can to get their money back and prosecute the individuals committing the crimes.”
For more information or to report a complaint, individuals are encouraged to contact the Consumer Protection Unit by phone at (405) 521-2029, email at consumerprotection@oag.ok.gov or visit the consumer protection website and fill out an online complaint form.