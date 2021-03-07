The State Attorney General has offered his response to the Comanche Nation’s request with the court system to allow its participation and perspective in a pair of potentially historic cases relating to jurisdiction of tribal reservation lands and two convicted murderers.
The cases involve Joshua Tony Codynah, 32, and Mica Alexander Martinez, 39, who are slated to have evidentiary hearings at 9 a.m. March 12 before Comanche County District Judge Emmit Tayloe.
Both men are seeking relief from the courts by citing the July 7 McGirt v. Oklahoma decision by the U.S. Supreme Court. The Court ruled that, in pertaining to the Major Crimes Act, much of the eastern portion of the state remains Native American lands as the prior Indian reservations of the Five Civilized Tribes. The ruling hinged on there never being a disestablishment of the reservations as part of the Oklahoma Enabling Act of 1906.
This past week, the Comanche Nation’s legal counsel, Amy S. Montgomery from Dorsey & Whitney LLP, entered the requests to be allowed to participate as amicus curiae with the hearing.
Attorney General Mike Hunter responded to the requests by stating in his filings that the Comanche Nation’s brief “misapprehends the law.”
The Comanche Nation’s filing claims the tribe has a vested interested in the issue as to whether Kiowa, Comanche and Apache Reservation still exists or if it was disestablished by Congress following the Dawes Act of 1887, and cites the Creek Nation’s role as amicus curiae in the July 7, 2020, McGirt v. Oklahoma decision by the U.S. Supreme Court as precedent for its inclusion.
In the McGirt decision, pertaining to the Major Crimes Act, much of the eastern part of Oklahoma is considered to remain Native American lands as the prior reservations for the Five Civilized Tribes. The ruling reasserted that there was never a disestablishment of the reservations as part of the Oklahoma Enabling Act of 1906.
According to Hunter’s response, the situation with the traditional Kiowa, Comanche and Apache reservation is different and the precedent of McGirt does not apply. He raises an objection to evidence of post-allotment claims as “inappropriate.”
Hunter argues that following the Jerome Agreement of 1892 and Act of 1900 and Acts that followed in 1904, 1907 and 1910, the break-up of the reservation into tribal allotments is what rules in effect. This is despite Montgomery’s filing that argues the cession of the former reservation should be considered because that Congressional Acts were unilateral and passed without the consent of three-quarters of the members of the tribe.
While true that the Supreme Court has considered whether Congress acted unilaterally in prior cases, Hunter asserted the Comanche Nation’s contention is flawed. He said the one place where you can look for precedent is from Acts of Congress “with no mention of tribal consent.” That Congress may “unilaterally alter reservation boundaries and divest Indian tribes of their land” is something not addressed by the highest court.
Using the Comanche Nation citation of the Jerome Act of 1900 regarding the diminishment of the Fort Hall reservation, Hunter argues it actually proves the Act acknowledges the differences in language with the reservations but that it doesn’t alter the “explicit language of disestablishment” and is not “ambiguous.”
In the end, Hunter said there is a big difference between the McGirt ruling and the status of the Kiowa, Comanche and Apache reservation.
“In McGirt, the Court held that ‘the Creek Reservation survived allotment’ precisely because the Creek did no ‘cede” said Reservation,” the filing states. “The Kiowa, Comanche and Apache Tribes ceded (and abandoned) their former reservation. … But the Indian title to the Kiowa, Comanche, Apache Reservation was extinguished on June 6, 1900.”
Codynah and Martinez are asserting that due to being a tribal member and their crimes happening on what was the Kiowa-Comanche-Apache reservation, the McGirt ruling provides substance to effectively throw out their conviction in Comanche County.
Codynah entered a blind guilty plea in Comanche County District Court on Sept. 25, 2017, to four felony counts: first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, child neglect and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. He was sentenced to serve life in prison for murder, 20-year suspended sentences for the burglary and child neglect charges, and 15 years for the assault, slated to run consecutively to the murder sentence.
Martinez was found guilty on June 18, 2013, of two felony counts of first-degree murder as well as another count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
The jury recommended and then-District Judge Mark R. Smith concurred in sentencing Martinez to death on all counts.
There are two other Comanche County cases that are making similar claims in relation to the McGirt ruling and its potential application in Southwest Oklahoma.
In April 2019, Kenneth Lee Camp, 39, pleaded guilty before Tayloe to a felony count of aggravated assault and battery and received a sentence of seven years to serve with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. He’s currently housed at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.
Charles Killsfirst, 51, was granted his appeal in October 2020 regarding his 2018 conviction for first-degree burglary, outraging public decency and a misdemeanor count of assault and battery.
Both Camp and Killsfirst are awaiting scheduling for evidentiary hearings.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.