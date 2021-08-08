WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Oklahoma Attorney General is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn its historic 2020 decision in favor of tribal sovereignty.
Attorney General John O’Connor filed a petition with the U.S. Supreme Court Friday asking the court to overturn the July 2020 McGirt v. Oklahoma ruling that held the state does not have jurisdiction to prosecute major crimes committed by Native Americans in a large portion of eastern Oklahoma, including the City of Tulsa.
O’Connor’s petition also asks the court to narrow any application of the McGirt decision, including allowing the state to continue to imprison violent felons convicted before the McGirt ruling.
The petition also asks the court to affirm the state’s authority to prosecute non-Native Americans who commit crimes against Native Americans in the former Muscogee (Creek) reservation revived by the court in McGirt.
Attorney General O’Connor called the McGirt decision “recklessly over-broad” and said it has thrown Oklahomans into danger of having no law enforcement available to respond to a call for help. He said some theories sound good in concept but don’t work in the real world.
“Victims of atrocious crimes are being re-victimized by going through the legal process a second time, and, in some instances, seeing their loved one’s killer set free because federal prosecutors cannot file the claims against the released convicts,” he said. “The U.S. Supreme Court got this decision wrong and we are respectfully asking the Court to overturn its decision or to limit it to certain federal crimes.
O’Connor said the most effective way to right this “terrible wrong” is for the court to overturn its historic decision.
“Without action, the negative consequences will damage Oklahomans for years to come,” he said.
In McGirt’s aftermath, new crimes involving Native Americans in the Muscogee-Creek Nation’s reservation must be prosecuted by the federal government or the tribes.
McGirt, now 71, was convicted of three sexual offenses against his wife’s 4-year-old granddaughter. A Muscogee County jury found him guilty and he was sentenced to 1,000 years in prison on top of a life sentence.