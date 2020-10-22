OKLAHOMA CITY — The governor of the Chickasaw Nation offered thoughts on a letter released Tuesday by the State Attorney General recognizing the role of intergovernmental cooperation.
It stems from the July 9 decision by the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that the eastern portion of Oklahoma remains Native American lands of the prior reservations with the Five Civilized Tribes.
In the letter, “A path forward for Oklahoma and the Five Tribes,” by State Attorney General Mike Hunter, he said the McGirt decision has caused introspection and hopes of moving the governments’ connections forward.
“I firmly believe we need to focus on consensus solution to the most pressing issues, using progress on those issues to mark the path forward for greater intergovernmental cooperation,” he wrote. “A good example of the approach is on child welfare issues.”
Hunter cited the efforts the State and the Creek Reservation made in cooperation to allow for support services and assistance for children in the tribe’s 800 children who were in the State’s welfare system.
The letter recommends to the State Congress to consider federal legislation that authorizes state-tribal compacts to enable criminal jurisdiction on reservation land with the federal and tribal law enforcement who had authority.
Hunter also recommended to state leaders that a process be developed for compacting with the Five Tribes (Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Creek and Seminole) concerning civil issues and criminal jurisdiction.
“Only last week, an Oklahoma court applied McGirt to the Chickasaw Nation and concluded our lands, too, remain Indian country for purposes of criminal jurisdiction,” said Chickasaw Gov. Bill Anoatubby. “As we have been for some time, we remain engaged with our State and Federal partners as we continue preparations to fulfill our shared law enforcement responsibilities.”
“In August, we communicated to the Oklahoma delegation that, if it is to act, Congress should build on our history of successful intergovernmental cooperation and provide narrow Federal authorization to empower Tribes and the State to compact on criminal jurisdiction,” Anoutubby said. “We commend Attorney General Hunter supporting this approach.”
Anoutubby hopes that action from Congress should be consistent with what has worked, and what works is Tribal self-determination and intergovernmental cooperation.
“Oklahoma and the Chickasaw Nation are well able to work together, and we look forward to the prospect of working toward new compacts that build on our strengths and provide for the public’s safety,” he said.