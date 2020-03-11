They say the early bird gets the worm, and in this case, the early census responder can rest easy, knowing their data is in for another decade.
Starting Thursday, Census 2020 officially invites every household in the country to respond to its survey by mail, phone or online.
This is the first year census participants have the option of responding via the internet, and census officials are hopeful it will help speed up the process for submitting and gathering responses.
“You don’t have to wait for your invitation to arrive in the mail,” said Emily Kelley, Census 2020 Partnership Coordinator for Oklahoma and Kansas.
Online responses are also more economical.
“We are trying to be good stewards of taxpayer money,” Kelley said, “and responding online saves a lot of paper and time.”
To respond online, go to 2020census.gov and click the “Respond Here” button. The survey should take anywhere from 10 to 20 minutes to complete, “depending on how quickly you type,” Kelley said.
Survey completion time is also dependent on how many people live in your home.
“For example, if you are a college student with four roommates in a house, everyone in your house will be counted at once,” Kelley said. “The same goes for multi-generational families in one household, they will all respond on the same questionnaire.”
Census data informs crucial government funding for local schools, hospitals and emergency services.
“The 2020 Census is truly your opportunity to shape your future,” Kelley said. “It’s more than just words on paper, you’re letting the government know how many people are in a community and what their unique needs may be.”
Ashleigh Hensch serves as the public information officer for the Comanche County Emergency Management. She encouraged residents of Comanche County to respond to the survey in a timely manner — for the safety of their community.
“Our office uses U.S. Census data regularly when planning for, responding to and recovering from disasters,” Hensch said.
Data collected during the census also helps the emergency management team identify vulnerable populations that might need additional resources in their areas, from tornado shelters to fire hydrants to critical disaster funding.
“After a disaster, the population numbers affect the threshold we need to qualify for FEMA (Federal Emergency Management) support,” Hensch said. “It’s just so important to know who we have in our communities.”
Hensch said she is looking forward to getting updated numbers from the Census Bureau in the next year.
“There’s been a lot of development in the last few years,” said Hensch, referring to new housing and retail centers throughout Comanche County. “Sometimes we plug an address in and we know it’s not accurate. It will be great to get that all updated.”
The census questionnaire requests basic information like names of residents and a home address, but it does not ask for bank account information or social security numbers, Kelley said.
“We do ask for a phone number, so that if you accidentally didn’t fill out a question or we need to verify something, we can call and do that,” Kelley explained.
The Census Bureau does not share any personal data it collects, so Kelley said there is no need to worry about sharing information honestly.
For example: “If two people are on your lease, but four people are living in the house, they all count, and there’s no reason to fear that your landlord will learn about the extra people,” Kelley explained.
Specific details from census counts are traditionally released 72 years after they have been collected to protect the privacy of individuals and families. The most recent specific data released had been collected in the 1940s.
“This is your opportunity to let future generations know you were here,” Kelley said. “You can let them know who you were and how you lived.”
The census can also receive responses via phone. Phone numbers will be available starting Thursday at 2020census.gov and on your paper invitation. Those who call in to respond might hear a recorded voice initially, but they will be connected with a real person who will help record their data.
“The goal is for people to be waiting less than 30 seconds (on hold),” Kelley said.
Starting this week through March 20, households will receive their initial invitations to respond to the census. Around March 16, you should receive a letter detailing more information and a postcard reminder to respond around March 26. A fourth and final reminder will go out around April 8.
April 1 is the official census reference day — meaning this year’s census records who is living where as of April 1 — but Kelley said the Census Bureau will continue collecting information through the end of July.
“We do encourage people to respond early,” Kelley said. “It will lessen the need to send enumerators door to door, which is an expensive operation.”