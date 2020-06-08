EMPIRE — With the world changing before our eyes, the way we educate is evolving as well. And with technology entering our lives in ways it never has, teachers are having to learn just as much as the students.
On Friday, seven educators from the Lawton, Duncan, Empire and more were on hand at Empire High School to participate in the annual teacher workshop for the STARBASE (Science and Technology Academies Reinforcing Basic Aviation and Space Exploration) Oklahoma program, an educational program backed by the Department of Defense through Fort Sill that gives students in fifth-eighth grades hands-on opportunities at learning STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics).
STARBASE has been in Oklahoma for more than 25 years, but has been affiliated with Lawton-Fort Sill for less than a decade. In the program, teachers go over projects, experiments and lessons with students for five days, before going to Fort Sill for a career day, where they get to see the science and technology up close.
"Our focus is to get students interested in STEM so they can go on and pursue those types of careers," lead instructor Shayla Washington said. "At the teacher workshop, we teach activities and curriculum they can use during the year."
On Friday, lessons included the laws of motion, computer science and rockets. And after the teachers got done making their own rockets, they put the lessons to the test outside, launching them in the practice football field. The first one who got to push the launch button wasn't a teacher at all. Rather, it was soon-to-be eighth-grader Carson Skiles of Empire, who selected as "General" for the Fort Sill STARBASE program as a fifth-grader, a distinction given to a student who has exhibited leadership and acumen during the program. Skiles said he enjoys STEM because of the hands-on nature, which makes learning more fun.
"Science is fun in general to me," Skiles said. "But these are more like experiments, so it doesn't even feel like work or homework."
STARBASE Oklahoma state director Rita Miller and deputy director Sharon Brooks stopped by Empire on Friday to see the workshop in person. Miller, who works out of the Tulsa area, tries to make to as many workshops as possible, and said the goal of the workshops is to put the teachers in the shoes of the students.
"I think it brings the teachers into what the whole program has to offer, the concepts they're going to cover and the hands-on activities," Miller said. "The teachers remember the hands-on and they can bring it back to the classroom with them."
Brandi O'Daniel, a fifth-grade teacher at Carriage Hills Elementary in Lawton, said the hands-on approach is beneficial to the teachers as well, who are trying to learn new ways to teach.
"As a science teacher, I find that (STARBASE) incorporates a lot of the concepts the students would be learning, and put it in a format they can better understand," O'Daniel said.
Friday's workshop was smaller than in years past. Normally, the Fort Sill workshop has close to 20 teachers. This time, only seven were present, in part because of the coronavirus. Because teachers and students have been out of school buildings since mid-March, there is liable to be some rust when schools finally are back in session. Brooks said it is as important as ever to make sure teachers are well-equipped with the right tools and are teaching lessons in a digestible format.
"It will be five or six months since they've been in a classroom, and even without COVID-19, there was already that gap in education because of summer," Brooks said. "So, you spent those first nine weeks trying to get them back to where they needed to be so you could start again. So that's why I encourage the instructors in the STARBASE program to help the public school teachers in any way they could. Lawton stepped up to the plate, made some videos, sent them out to the teachers and incorporated those into their lessons when they went into online teaching."
Among those who praised the video was JT Smith, who teaches math, science and English at Lawton Academy of Arts and Sciences. The program is especially helpful to schools like the Lawton Academy, a school which is continuing to see its enrollment grow. STEM-based programs provide teachers like Smith with even more ways to ensure his students are applying real-world lessons.
"The STEM program they teach here is fabulous," Smith said. "It really ties in a lot of the stuff they work on all year long and gives them first-hand practice and experience in science, math, engineering and design."