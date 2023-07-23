Star House in need of restoration

A far cry from the days when Quanah Parker and his family lived in it, the historic Star House on the grounds of the Cache Trading Post may be getting a restoration and renovation if things stay on the current trajectory, according to Bonnie McKee.

 Photo courtesy Bonnie McKee

CACHE — One of the most historic homes in Southwest Oklahoma has been becoming endangered over the years.

Those who are making an effort to restore it are optimistic for its future.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

