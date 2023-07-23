CACHE — One of the most historic homes in Southwest Oklahoma has been becoming endangered over the years.
Those who are making an effort to restore it are optimistic for its future.
Few properties in Oklahoma gather as much interest and curiosity as Quanah Parker’s Star House, located in Cache on the grounds of the Trading Post on Oklahoma 115 and U.S. 62. Concerned citizens have nominated the home a total of six times, including this year’s nomination for the list of Oklahoma’s Most Endangered Places, said Chantry Banks, executive director of Preservation of Oklahoma. The Star House is part of this year’s list of 12.
“We understand the interest: it is difficult to gain access to the site, it can’t be seen from the road, and Parker’s legacy as the last great Comanche warrior bring visitors from all over, hoping to see the home,” she said. “The home has deteriorated significantly over the decades, and many were concerned it was near collapse.”
Over the past few years, a small group began meeting with the owners in hopes of changing that, Banks said. As a result, an oral agreement has been reached and plans are moving forward to secure the Star House for a new nonprofit organization, she said.
Quanah Parker’s Historic Star House, Inc. was incorporated in 2022 and paperwork to make it a non-profit will soon be submitted.
Plans are for the Star House to be moved to the front of the property where it’s located, making it visible from Oklahoma 115.
One of the driving members of the non-profit group is Bonnie McKee from Montague County, Texas. She said she started out in archaeology as a volunteer in 1980.
“My whole life I’ve been interested in history,” she said. “I think I picked it up from my dad.”
Through the years, and over many archaeological projects, McKee said she branched out into fundraising and organizational skills while always staying connected, peripherally, in historic preservation. She said she has a number of certifications in non-profit-related avenues.
Planning for the full and accurate restoration of Star House has included consultations with an historic architect and an experienced contractor. McKee said the restoration will allow the Star House to be able to represent Quanah Parker’s time in the house, from between 1890 to his death in 1911.
“Ultimately, it will be operated as a living museum and educational center,” she said. “In that capsule of time, we’ll tell Quanah’s story along with the shared history that goes along with that.”
Mckee said there are ideas in mind for the restoration. She credited the owners, the brother and sister Wayne and Ginger Gipson, for agreeing to donate the house for this project as well as the acre of land for it to be moved to. Once all the legal work is completed and the house transferred, the group will buckle down on fundraising and planning the phases of restoration.
“I really feel optimistic about it,” she said. “I feel more secure in fundraising when we have it put together.”
An historic architect in Oklahoma City has been consulted and the Star House has been examined, McKee said. A cost estimate for the restoration is being developed. As much work that can be done locally will, she added.
While it looks worse for wear, McKee said they’re starting from a better place than expected.
“The bones of the house are actually in much better shape than the exterior suggests,” she said. “The roof is the main thing that will have to be addressed immediately.”
McKee said a year ago, the team hire J and I Home Improvement of Lawton to apply a tarp (poly-sheeting) covering on the roof of Star House.
“The tarp and excellent application have stopped the roof leaks,” she said.
Despite rumors the historic home suffered severe damage in the recent stormy weather that’s struck the area, McKee said Wayne Gipson checked it out last week and didn’t see any obvious damage. She said it’s still going to be “a monumental task” to restore it and is looking at it realistically.
“I think people will be very surprised at the cost of it,” she said. “I am absolutely shocked when I hear prices for renovation and restoration.”
It will all be worth it, however, according to McKee. The education and understanding of history is to learn and respect our ancestors and shared history. It’s something you can’t put a price on, she said.
“I think that, in my book, history, I can think of a million reasons why we preserve our history,” she said. “And I think if we can be more careful about telling real history, you know, albeit good, bad, indifferent, whatever, if we can tell the story, I think one of the important things we learn is our generation is not the be all, end all.”
“By studying history and having these sites available, it makes us more aware of how the world works, how society works and hopefully we can learn not to repeat the past and not to judge the past on today’s standards,” she said.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.