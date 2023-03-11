Cuffs

DUNCAN — The hits keep coming for a Marlow man after what was described as an armed standoff led to felony child neglect charges.

Dustin Lee Ford, 41, made his initial appearance Monday in Stephens County District Court where he received three felony counts, each punishable by up to life in prison, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

