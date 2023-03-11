DUNCAN — The hits keep coming for a Marlow man after what was described as an armed standoff led to felony child neglect charges.
Dustin Lee Ford, 41, made his initial appearance Monday in Stephens County District Court where he received three felony counts, each punishable by up to life in prison, records indicate.
The charges followed a March 2 incident called in by Ford’s father. According to the father, Ford was “intoxicated and out of control” and had a gun next to his bed, the probable cause affidavit states. He had a black powder gun, a pellet gun and a 9mm. It was learned he had a confirmed warrant issued that day for a count of destruction of a public building.
Stephens County Sheriff’s Deputy Ronald Pruitt stated that while monitoring Ford through a window, he was seen speaking on a phone and heard asking where his ammunition was so he could protect himself. He had a pellet rifle next to him on the bed he would periodically point to the bedroom door and would tell his children, “This is what the police will see when they come in and they will shoot your dad,” the affidavit states. He sent two girls to the bathroom and the third helped him look through the closets.
“He continued to speak on the cellphone, saying, ‘I will put them down when they come in,’ while pointing the pistol at the bedroom door,” Pruitt stated. “I noted he dry fired the pistol for several minutes while aiming at the door.”
While Ford spoke with a negotiator over the phone, deputies opened the window screen and the girls were able to exit to safety. Ford “became notably upset over this,” according to the affidavit.
After some time, Ford came out and was taken into custody; he said he’d been drinking tequila. Recovered from the home was a chamber-loaded .357 Magnum. While en route to jail, Pruitt stated, Ford slammed his head onto the vehicle partition and cursed a lot but changed his demeanor once at the jail, the affidavit states.
Ford was arrested in January for a misdemeanor domestic abuse allegation. While inside his cell on Jan. 14, the fire alarm went off indicating either a fire or broken sprinkler head, the warrant affidavit states. A significant amount of water was seen coming from his cell and he was removed while attempts were made to shut down the water flow.
While being moved, Ford told a detention officer he’d been sitting on his bed when the sprinkler began spraying, the affidavit states. Investigators said the sprinkler wouldn’t have gone off without either a significant amount of heat or someone tampering with it to have set the sprinkler head off.
Ford has been free on $10,000 bond since Jan. 18 for the misdemeanor charges. Along with his felony child neglect bond of $150,000, he received another $10,000 bond for the destruction charge and has been ordered to return to court at 9 a.m. May 24 for his preliminary hearing conferences.