Lawton police engaged in a Tuesday afternoon standoff with a man inside a home in the area of Northwest 53rd Street and Oak Avenue.
Officers were called around 12:30 p.m. to a report of a shooting victim at 5367 NW Oak. Officer Andrew Grubbs, LPD information officer, said a man opened the door and was seen with a gun before going back inside. He said it was reported that four gunshots had been heard from inside the home.
The surrounding area was blocked off as police attempted to negotiate. Officers attempted to speak with someone inside the home throughout the incident but were informed the man would only speak to them by phone. Family members told police the man suffered from mental health issues, Grubbs said.
After a person inside the home told police he was there of his own free will and not hurt, it was determined that withdrawing from the scene was the best move to de-escalate the situation.
Police left after learning there were no injuries or hostages inside the home, according to Grubbs. Some officers remained behind with family members in an effort to get the man to accept mental health help, according to emergency radio traffic.