Name: Stan Booker
Address: 3717 NE East Lake Drive.
Occupation: Mayor, City of Lawton, since 2019.
1. What is the City of Lawton’s role in economic development in the community?
The City of Lawton’s role is to help foster a collaborative environment where each core area of focus has designated resources needed to continuously improve. That being said, economic development is very broad, but what I’ve gathered is that many people want to know about job creation in the current climate. The city plays the primary funding role for all economic development pursuits. Of course, that includes the infrastructure such as the roads, recreation and utilities. It also includes the funding for incentives and business recruitment activities. I am very proud of our community for developing the most comprehensive industrial TIF in the State of Oklahoma that will help us continue to reinvest in job creation for years to come.
2. What should the priorities be for expenditures in the 2019 Capital Improvements Program? Why those projects?
Our priorities with expenditures of CIP are investing in industrial development, site renovation, improvements towards technology, and infrastructure. We are well on our way of planning in each area of the CIP. Roadwork is already happening, building repairs and planning on future projects continues. Creating jobs through industrial development spending has to be a priority because of the need for quality jobs to help grow our population, and to give opportunity to our bright young people who want to build their career here in their hometown. Successful communities have a plan for recreation and our Parks Master Plan will play a pivotal role in helping us as we achieve our goal of becoming a community of choice for young families.
3. Under what condition would you consider reimplementing COVID-19 safety protocols? What safety measures would you implement?
To begin with, municipal leaders have been challenged implementing the initial COVID-19 safety protocols. The recommendations of response have changed so much from the first days of this pandemic, and the education process as our world has learned how to respond effectively, has been unfolding and updated sometimes daily. This is why it is good that COVID-19 response decisions are and will be made by the entire council, which assures broad evaluation and consideration. We should continue to message that following personal hygiene protocols is essential, as well as other measures to protect yourself, such as vaccination. Ultimately, each person should understand their own responsibility to protect themselves and others so that we might bring this pandemic under control.