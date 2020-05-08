A 48-year-old man is wanted for allegations of stalking and threatening his children’s grandmother.
A felony arrest warrant was issued May 1 in Comanche County District Court for Richard Wayne Pettit, of Lawton, for the charge of stalking in violation of a protective order, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to five years in prison.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Pettit is accused of sending messages through social media in November 2019 to a woman who has a protective order on him. The woman told investigators he’d repeatedly violated the order through contact on social media or through friends. Most recently to that time, he is accused of threatening to kill the woman on her porch.
On March 19, another woman called police to report threats Pettit had made to the children’s grandmother. He’d sent three messages that included the statements: “I will end it on her porch me and her will die that day,” the affidavit states. The witness said she told him it would cause the children turmoil and he later messaged, “I won’t take her. But I will. Make her tell them what she done.”
The witness told police she hadn’t seen or spoken with Pettit in months and that the texts were “very random,” according to the affidavit. She showed his phone number and told investigators she knew it was from him because he’d shared a video with her of him hanging himself in the past. She said she was concerned for Pettit’s safety but that she only knows him through friends and doesn’t know him personally.