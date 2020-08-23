Staff guidelines
Staffing suggestions within the Return to Learn Oklahoma Plan that the Oklahoma State Department of Education has provided as a blueprint for school districts:
Plan for employees who may be exposed or tested positive for COVID-19:
Employees who test positive for the virus or have a member of their household test positive for the virus will be required to be isolated and prohibited from returning to school until meeting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) requirements for being around others. Those individuals may not be around others until there has been 10 days since symptoms first appeared, at least 24 hours of no fever without fever-reducing medication and symptoms improve.
Individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 but have had no symptoms (asymptomatic) may not be around others until 10 days have passed since being tested.
Individuals who have had close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 may not be around others until 14 days after exposure as long as no COVID-19 symptoms develop.
Plan for adaptive staffing during distance learning
If schools must close all facilities, school districts must ensure students continue to receive meals and access to equitable learning opportunities.
Districts should determine which functions are essential during a closure and how to create a staffing plan that supports those functions. At minimum, essential functions should include providing meal services, making high-quality distance learning available to all students, processing payments to vendors and employees, and ensuring buildings remain secure and in good repair.
Districts should determine which employees will be involved in each of the essential functions and whether they will be able to work remotely or if their presence will be needed on-site. Districts should discuss these matters with human resources staff and/or legal counsel to determine how to direct staff in keeping with policies and procedures, contracts and bargaining agreements. Additional concerns are employee pay during a closure and payment to employees for time and a half or hazard pay for services during extenuating circumstances caused by the pandemic.