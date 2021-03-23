The victim of Lawton’s third homicide has been identified by Lawton police.
Bobbie Willis, 30, died Monday morning after being taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital for a stab wound, Officer Andrew Grubbs, LPD information officer, said. Her name was released after her family was notified.
Police responded around 4:30 a.m. Monday to Memorial Hospital on the report of a stabbing victim. Grubbs said the victim was taken to the hospital by another person.
Willis had been pronounced dead by the time officers arrived. Few other details are available. Grubbs said more information should be available Wednesday.
Willis’ death is the city’s third investigated homicide this year.
If you have any information regarding Willis’ death or any other crime, you can call Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma at 355-INFO or submit an anonymous tip on the mobile app or the organization’s website.