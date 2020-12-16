A woman who was the victim of a recent violent stabbing incident has died.
It’s uncertain if she will be the 19th homicide victim in Lawton this year. According to the District Attorney’s office, her death could be connected to COVID-19.
It remains to be seen.
Charlene Thomas, 59, died last Thursday at Comanche County Memorial Hospital. Her body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Oklahoma City for autopsy.
Thomas’ cause and manner of death remain under investigation, according to Amy Elliott, spokesperson for the Medical Examiner.
Thomas was hospitalized the morning of Dec. 6 after suffering multiple stab wounds. The suspect in that case, Alex Jordan Dill, 24, of Lawton, claimed he stabbed Thomas because she reminded him of his mother.
Dill made his initial appearance in Comanche County District Court the same day Thomas died. He was charged with a felony count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and a misdemeanor count of assault and battery on a medical care provider, records indicate. He faces up to 10 years in prison for the felony.
A spokesman for the District Attorney’s office said further investigation is needed before a decision can be made about potentially upgrading Dill’s assault charge. Further investigation and the outcome of Thomas’ autopsy will fill in the needed information to make that determination.
Thomas was found by police early the morning of Dec. 6 lying on her back, covered in blood with multiple stab wounds and unable to speak inside the kitchen at 1611 SW I. She had made her way from a home at 1916 SW H where she’d been attacked, according to the probable cause affidavit. Police found her by following a blood trail through the home.
Witnesses told of seeing Dill with a knife in his hand during the bizarre spree of violence.
Dill told investigators that he’d taken a “meth pill” and was at the home when he began feeling “paranoid and scared,” the affidavit states. He said he was told to “get rid” of Thomas and that an unknown man handed him a knife and he began to stab her in the back multiple times. Despite pleas to stop, he told investigators that he kept on stabbing.
Dill said Thomas “reminded him of his deceased mother and he isn’t sure why he assaulted her,” the affidavit states, according to the affidavit.
Before Kirk’s Ambulance EMTs could arrive to the scene to assist with the injured Thomas, Dill is accused of getting into a fight with two EMTs that resulted in his secondary charge.
Dill has a prior felony conviction in Comanche County from August 2017 for second-degree burglary, records indicate.
Dill is being held on $350,000 bond and is scheduled to return to court at 3 p.m. March 29 for his preliminary hearing conference.
