Lawton police are investigating a stabbing that left one man dead and one man in custody Monday.
The fatal stabbing makes the 12th homicide in the city this year.
Captain Alvin Winham of the Lawton Police Department said officers responded to a report of a stabbing at the Roadway Inn, near the 3100 block of Cache Road, Monday afternoon. When officers arrived, they found the male victim in a hotel room doorway and they began performing CPR. The victim was later transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Witnesses described the suspect as a white male who had fled on a bicycle. Officers found the suspect hiding in some bushes near the scene and he was taken into custody without incident, Winham said.
“We have no idea what caused (the stabbing),” said Winham. “But this is an area we get called to often.”