Lawton police are investigating the city’s potential third homicide following a Monday morning stabbing.
Police were called around 4:30 a.m. to Comanche County Memorial Hospital on the report of an unidentified stabbing victim. Officer Andrew Grubbs said the victim was brought to the hospital by another person.
By the time officers arrived, Grubbs said medical staff had pronounced the victim dead. Few other details are available.
“CID (Criminal Invetigation Division detectives) is still investigating,” he said. “We’re trying to contact the family.”
It’s been just over a month since the city’s last homicide.
Tyrese Roundtree, 25, was killed in a Feb. 6 shootout. Police discovered the case after Roundtree was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his wounds. He died soon after.
Dalon Jocore Lindley, 27, is in jail on $1 million bond for fatally shooting Roundtree. Lindley has been charged with second-degree murder, use of a vehicle in the discharge of a weapon, assault and battery with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm after former conviction of two felony crimes, records indicate. He faces four years to life in prison for the murder charge if convicted.
Roundtree died from multiple gunshot wounds from the shooting at 4001 NW Ozmun. His return fire injured Lindley.
If you would have any information regarding this latest homicide or any other crime, you can call Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma at 355-INFO or submit an anonymous tip on the mobile app or the organization’s website.