A Lawton man will serve 30 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to the 2020 stabbing death of a 59-year-old woman.
Alex Jordan Dill, 26, entered his guilty plea March 20 to a felony count of second-degree murder and two felony counts of assault and/or battery on a medical care provider, records indicate.
Dill was sentenced to life in prison with all but the first 30 years suspended for the murder charge and received concurrent 100year sentences for the assault counts.
Along with being a registered violent offender, Dill will have to serve at least two years supervised probation upon release. An assessment of $4,482 in fines, court costs and to the victim’s compensation account was also ordered.
Dill accepted guilt for stabbing Charlene Thomas, 59, who died Dec. 10, 2020, at a local hospital due to “multiple sharp force trauma,” according to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s autopsy report.
Although Thomas had other health issues, ranging from liver and heart disease to methamphetamine use and a COVID-19 infection, Dr. Celia Cobb determined five stab wounds to Thomas’ face, neck, scalp, upper back and breast were the cause of death by homicide. She also suffered five incised wounds and multiple blunt force injuries during the Dec. 6, 2020, assault.
Dill had told investigators he stabbed Thomas because she reminded him of his mother, according to the probable cause affidavit. He admitted to taking a “meth pill” and had begun feeling “paranoid and scared.”
The assault charges stemmed from Dill getting into a fight with two Kirk’s Ambulance EMTS who were assisting with Thomas.
Dill has a prior felony conviction in Comanche County from August 2017 for second-degree burglary, records indicate.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.