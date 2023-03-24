A Lawton man will serve 30 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to the 2020 stabbing death of a 59-year-old woman.

Alex Jordan Dill, 26, entered his guilty plea March 20 to a felony count of second-degree murder and two felony counts of assault and/or battery on a medical care provider, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.